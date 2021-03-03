LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Andy Beshear won a court order Wednesday temporarily blocking bills passed by the Kentucky General Assembly that threatened to invalidate a series of his executive orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Democratic governor's administration made a "strong case" that the Republican-backed bills are likely to "undermine, or even cripple," public health measures needed to protect Kentuckians from the pandemic, Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said in his ruling.
The judge issued orders blocking the three bills pending further proceedings in the high-stakes case.
Beshear, who filed a lawsuit challenging the bills soon after his vetoes of them were overridden, said he appreciated the order and signaled that he’s had discussions with lawmakers.
"The ability to act and react quickly is necessary in our war against this ever-changing and mutating virus," the governor said in a statement. "Recently, we have been having productive conversations on a wide range of topics with legislative leaders. We will attempt to work with them on this and other topics now and in the future."
One of the blocked bills, House Bill 1, would allow Kentucky businesses and schools to comply either with COVID-19 guidelines from Beshear’s administration or the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — whichever standard is least restrictive.
Another bill being challenged, Senate Bill 1, would limit the governor’s executive orders in times of emergency to 30 days unless extended by lawmakers. It applies to orders restricting schools, businesses and religious gatherings or imposing mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements.
The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.