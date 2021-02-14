LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported its fifth consecutive weekly decline in new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
In a video update shared to social media, the governor said this is the first time during the pandemic that the state has reported five straight weeks of declining caseloads.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of coronavirus tests returning positive, also hit its lowest point since early November, falling from 6.87% on Saturday to 6.78% on Sunday.
"Keep it up," Beshear said in the video. "Continue to wear your masks (and) know that just because you've been vaccinated that doesn't mean that we can stop doing the things we need to be doing. Be careful until everyone else gets their shot of hope as well."
Gov. Beshear reported the fifth straight week of declining cases in the commonwealth, with 1,710 #COVID19 cases announced Sunday. The Governor urged Kentuckians to prepare for more snow and ice, with a live update scheduled for Monday at 9:30 a.m. EST. https://t.co/8qrSMnTeMh pic.twitter.com/Iq7OowgVUB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 14, 2021
State health officials confirmed 1,710 new cases of the virus Sunday alongside 10 more deaths in which it was a contributing factor, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. Of the new cases, 255 were confirmed in Jefferson County.
The state did not provide the ages, genders or home counties of the 10 new victims reported Sunday. More than half of the 4,282 Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus were age 70 or older, according to data from Kentucky Public Health.
As of Sunday, 1,019 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while 270 were being treated for the virus in intensive care units. More than 140 patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 388,798 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 45,880 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here. To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and for more information on Kentucky's vaccination process, click here.
The state's vaccination dashboard shows 540,067 Kentuckians as of Sunday had received at least the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus immunization — up from 519,333 on Saturday.
With a possible winter storm on the horizon, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Sunday said the city's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena will be closed Monday. Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Monday will get an email to reschedule "according to their availability," he added.
In his video update, Beshear said he will hold a briefing at 9:30 a.m. Monday with emergency management and state transportation officials to provide an update on the weather conditions.
"Remember, tomorrow morning, give yourself some extra time," he said. "It's not worth it — even if it takes you just a little bit longer — if you rush and end up hurting yourself or others."
