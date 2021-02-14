LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville's mass vaccination site will be closed Monday due to the forecasted winter storm in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Sunday.
During a news conference, the mayor said those scheduled to receive their vaccine will get an email to reschedule "according to their availability." The ice storm that moved through Kentuckiana last week forced the site to close early on Feb. 10 and all day on Feb. 11.
Fischer said officials have not made a decision yet about whether they will close the site Tuesday or later in the week.
"If you have an appointment, please show up. If you can't show up, please let us know as well," Fischer said.
Doses will be reserved for anyone who was forced to reschedule because of the weather.
The North Central Health Department has also rescheduled its vaccine clinics through Wednesday ahead of the weather. Appointments for both the first dose and booster shot of the vaccine at the Shelby County Health Department and Shelby County Fairgrounds have been rescheduled for next week.
If you are unable to attend your new vaccine appointment, you are asked to call (502) 390-2600 or reply to your confirmation email to cancel your appointment.
Health department officials say the CDC allows the booster dose of the vaccine to be extended beyond the 28-day waiting period if necessary.
This story may be updated.
