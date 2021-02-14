5 am Update: All of Kentuckiana is now under a winter storm warning.
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a WINTER STORM WARNING for all of Kentuckiana. It goes into effect at 7 PM EST this evening until 1 pm Tuesday.
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. First wave Monday morning will bring 1 to 3 inches, with the second wave Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning bringing 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches...with locally higher amounts.
* WHERE...South central Indiana and central Kentucky along and north of the Bluegrass and Western Kentucky Parkways.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible...especially Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.