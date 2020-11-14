LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported a record 3,303 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 11 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Saturday marked the second day in a row Kentucky has reported more than 3,100 new coronavirus infections. Over the past four days, the commonwealth has confirmed more than 11,500 new cases and 68 virus-related deaths, according to the governor's office.
"If we don’t grab ahold of those red zone county reduction recommendations, if we don’t see those steps being done and ultimately see those numbers coming down, we are going to have no choice but to take additional steps as we move forward," Beshear said in a news release. "Please take this seriously. You are either a part of the solution fighting the good fight to help other people or you’re helping to spread this virus."
Of the new cases reported Saturday, 668 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Beshear said the state's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, rose from 8.68% on Friday to 8.95% on Saturday, the highest it has been since May.
The 11 deaths reported Saturday bring Kentucky's COVID-19 death toll to 1,658 since March, according to the governor's office.
As of Saturday, 1,378 Kentuckians were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, 308 patients were being treated in intensive care units and 167 were on a ventilator, according to the governor's office. Hospitalizations increased by 20 patients from Friday, while the number of patients on ventilators also rose by 20.
“We have had some frightening setbacks lately and the outlook is grim," said Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky's public health commissioner, in a news release. "I urge all Kentuckians to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, watching your space and washing your hands. While we wait for a coronavirus vaccine, we should all be getting the flu vaccine."
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 136,137 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported since March, at least 24,329 (17.9%) have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
