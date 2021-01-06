LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky reported 5,742 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the most ever in a single day since the pandemic began, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
Of the new cases, 828 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
"Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus," Beshear said in the news release.
With Wednesday's report, Kentucky's positivity rate, a measure of the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, rose from 11.4% to 11.7%, according to the governor's office. The rate had fallen as low as 7.95% on Christmas Day.
Beshear also reported 34 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor, bringing the state's death toll to 2,806 since March. Among the victims were three women, ages 74, 77 and 88, and two men, ages 61 and 72, from Jefferson County.
As of Wednesday, 1,778 Kentuckians were hospitalized with COVID-19, Beshear said. More than 420 patients were being treated for the virus in intensive care units, while 244 were on ventilators.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of Kentucky's 286,541 confirmed cases reported since March, at least 37,821 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
