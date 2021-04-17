LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 13 consecutive weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reported a slight increase during Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's weekly town hall Saturday.
Jefferson County reported 635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 11, the first time there has been an increase in cases since early January.
"We would like to see that plateau at a lower level than what it is right now," Fischer said. "The virus is definitely still in the community."
After surpassing 1,000 deaths of Jefferson County residents since the pandemic began earlier in April, health officials reported 51 new deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor this week.
Louisville continues to vaccinate residents in Jefferson County at a variety of locations. A total of 504,403 doses have been distributed in Louisville; 41.9% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Fischer said Jefferson County is administering around 13,000 doses per day.
"Our daily vaccination numbers are really just starting to add up," he said.
As more people in the Louisville area become fully vaccinated, a number that stands at 26.3% as of Saturday, Dr. Jon Klein with the University of Louisville encourages people to continue to wear masks and socially distance.
"Since March 23, we're up about 29% in cases nationally," Klein said. "The virus doesn't know the boundaries of Jefferson County, and it doesn't know the boundaries of Kentucky."
For the people who don't experience symptoms following the vaccination, Dr. Mark Burns with the University of Louisville said that doesn't necessarily mean their immune system isn't working.
"It's sort of an individual thing because all our immune systems have things that stimulate them a little bit different," Burns said.
More than 13 months into the pandemic, Klein sees frustration and fatigue in people as they hope to return to normalcy, but he said this isn't a "Hollywood movie" that will have a succinct ending.
"This is not preordained; there are changes occurring all the time," Klein said. "It seems like in some ways that every week there's a new barrier, a new hurdle develops.
"I think that it feels like people are throwing up barriers or moving the goalposts or moving the finish line, but what's really happening is we're finding out how hard it is to beat this."
Related Stories:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky and Indiana
- Local doctors say COVID-19 booster shots in 6 to 12 months not 'unanticipated'
- Over 1.6 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated, Beshear pushing for 2.5 million benchmark
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.