LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky health officials reported 714 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as Gov. Andy Beshear continued to push for 2.5 million Kentuckians to get vaccinated.
“Today’s report shows why it’s so important for every Kentuckian to get their shot of hope and help us meet the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge,” said Beshear.
Earlier this week, Beshear announced that reaching the 2.5 million benchmark would allow for the end of capacity restrictions at most of the state’s businesses and venues.
The state's positivity rate rose slightly on Friday to 3.51%, as health officials reported 14 new virus-related deaths. There have been 6,317 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.
“We have come so far in this fight, but it isn’t over. There are more than half a million Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available in Kentucky right now, and it just takes a few minutes to find yours," Beshear said.
As of Friday, 1,638,235 Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.
To find a COVID-19 testing location near you, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.