LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky could be close to lifting many COVID-19 restrictions.
At the opening of the new Cardinal Stadium mass vaccination site on Monday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said once 2.5 million Kentuckians have had at least their first shot, capacity, curfew and distancing guidelines will go away for most venues, businesses, restaurants and bars that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons. The state is about 900,000 people from goal.
Gov. Beshear said he would also end the curfew for bars and restaurants when this goal is met. Masking would remain in effect and mass gatherings would still be limited until COVID-19 variants are under control and more Kentucky children are able to be vaccinated.
Beshear said with current vaccine supplies, the restrictions could be lifted in about 3-and-a-half weeks, but he said realistically, it will be closer to four to six weeks.
“This is a pivotal moment in our battle against COVID-19, and with this site, where we can vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians every single day, we are winning the war and taking the fight to COVID,” said Gov. Beshear.
Gates are open at the @UofLHealth regional vaccination site. Drivers are zig zagging through the overflow parking area then to the tents. First appts are at 9am. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/d0NlSiHXdl— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) April 12, 2021
Cardinal Stadium is now the state's largest COVID-19 vaccination center. It will be open six days a week and has 11,000 available appointments this week, according to Beshear. The site has 28 lanes and the capacity to vaccinate 200,000 people over the next seven weeks.
UofL Health is partnering with the state to open the mass vaccination site, which will have about 100 health care workers, volunteers and Kentucky National Guard members vaccinating thousands of people each day. Current guidelines allow vaccinations of everyone ages 16 or older.
Appointments are available online at www.uoflhealth.org or by calling 502-681-1435. The site will be closed Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, because of Kentucky Derby events and will be closed Saturday, May 8, for University of Louisville graduation ceremonies.
