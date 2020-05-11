LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Council recently voted to establish a $2.7 million emergency assistance package to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local bartenders and food service workers are finding it difficult as they have missed out on extra business typically brought in by the Kentucky Derby.
"Derby is what we all live for in this town, as a bartender or server," local bartender Sheryl Bitely said.
Bitely said this year not only did she miss out on the usual Derby bonus, the COVID-19 pandemic has put her in the red.
"I'm still waiting on the unemployment. I'm one of those who has been waiting for weeks on end," she said.
With no income and no food on the table, Bitely explained how desperate things were getting. She said she had to lower her pride and step out and ask for help, which she found at the Eastern Area Community Ministries where she was given food and assistance covering her rent.
"Since March 16th, 2020, we've distributed over $60,000 in emergency financial assistance," said Carrie Gerard, Eastern Area Community Ministries executive director.
Gerard said there's also been a 30% increase in food requests at the ministry.
"Of those 30% that are asking, almost 90 percent of those are people who have never worked with us before," explained Gerard.
Last month, Metro Council established the emergency assistance package to help seven local nonprofit organizations:
- Central Louisville Community Ministries
- Eastern Area Community Ministries
- Fern Creek/Highview United Ministries
- Jeffersontown Area Ministries
- New Directions Housing Corporation
- South Louisville Community Ministries
- West Louisville Community Ministries
Green is part of a three-member, bipartisan council committee that talks daily about ways to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We could not get that money fast enough," said Gerard, adding that before Metro Council stepped in, her organization was facing some tough decisions. "So we were looking at turning people away." she said.
Meanwhile, while Bitely is new to Eastern Area Community Ministries, she now considers the organization part of her family and plans to give back in the future.
"I don't know where I would be right now if it were not for them," she said. "I'm in a holding pattern, like a lot of us."
Councilwoman Green said said the next round of relief funding will be announced next week.
Applications from eligible organization can be submitted by clicking here.
For more information about the Metro Council COVID-19 Relief Fund applications and guidelines, click here.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.