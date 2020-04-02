LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sazerac Co. has made all of its distilleries in Kentucky and Indiana switch from making spirits to hand sanitizer.
Among the facilities making the switch are Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky; Northwest Ordinance Distilling in New Albany, Indiana; and Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky.
The hand sanitizer, which has been hard to come by during the growing pandemic, will be given to healthcare, government, military, pharmacy, retail, airline and banking organizations.
Companies that previously have taken similar actions include Jeptha Creed, Heaven Hill, Lexington Brewery and Rabbit Hole.
