CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Hoosier State is now in its final stage of the COVID-19 reopening process — a day many businesses owners and patrons are thankful for.
The lanes at Clarkville’s Strike and Spare were louder Saturday than they’ve been the past five months now that businesses can operate at full capacity.
"Every lane is 6 feet apart, so we can open it up fully and have all the lanes going at one time," said Joe Markiewicz, manager of Strike and Spare.
On the same day Indiana health officials reported 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more virus-related deaths, its restaurants, gyms and other businesses were allowed to reopen at full capacity. However, masks and social-distancing guidelines are still required.
For businesses owners, the goal now is to prevent further outbreaks so they avoid moving back to a more restrictive reopening phase.
"We don't want to go back, and I don't think anybody wants to go back," Markiewicz said.
The Red Yeti in Jeffersonville, Indiana, has had success with its outdoor dining and carryout, but employees hope opening to just a few indoor diners will help their bottom line. The restaurant has added a couple of tables, but employees think it will be tough for any business to reach full capacity with social distancing rules.
"Even though we are doing well right now with the capacity, we have we are still not doing the numbers that we would be doing if we were fully open," said Nick Nevels, service manager at the Red Yeti.
Indiana’s positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, is continuing to decline. As of Saturday, it was at 4.1%, which allowed for Stage 5 of reopening to begin. Gatherings of 500 or more must have pre-approval from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Despite restrictions being lifted, some are still nervous about returning to normal
"Protecting yourself and protecting others is really important right now, but we got to support our businesses, too,” said Kathy Pataluch, who is visiting Jeffersonville from Indianapolis. Bars and nightclubs in Marion County will remain at 50% capacity.
As long as the cases stay low, the state can maintain its current status Stage 5 status.
"We're just excited to be finally fully open," Markiewicz said. "We were the last center in the company to reopen, so for me to be able to just have everything where everybody can do everything is very exciting."
Indiana's mask mandate will stay in effect until at least Oct. 17, Gov. Eric Holcomb said.
