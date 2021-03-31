LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's biggest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site expects to administer eight doses every minute when it opens April 12 at Cardinal Stadium.
Twenty-four lanes of traffic will flow through the site, which will dole out 4,000-5,000 vaccine doses every day for seven weeks.
"Without having a large site like this that's dedicated, it would just take a very long time to move through these populations with any kind of expediency," said Dr. Jason Smith, the chief medical officer at UofL Health.
Officials said there will be a walk-up option for people who can't drive.
The site will only be closed on April 30 and May 1 for the Kentucky Oaks and Derby and May 8 for University of Louisville graduation.
The opening of the Cardinal Stadium site coincides with the closure of LouVax, the city's mass vaccination site at Broadbent Arena.
LouVax will give its last initial shots April 9 and will remain open through the end of April. Officials saidanyone who receives his or her first shot at the arena will get their second there.
After Broadbent Arena closes, LouVax will go mobile with events scheduled around the city.
"This is going to allow us to target resources to communities where there's significant numbers of people who can't easily get to Broadbent or Cardinal Stadium," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Tuesday. "So LouVax mobile is a significant part of our ongoing work to ensure equity in vaccine distribution."
