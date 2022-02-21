LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cause of death for a 6-year-old child who died at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park in January has been released.
Makaylah Brown, died of "acute fentanyl intoxication," according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Police were called to the Oaks of St. Andrews Apartments complex on Brooklawn Drive on Jan. 27 to investigate the death.
An ambulance just pulled away from the scene here on Brooklawn Drive where police are investigating the death of a juvenile female. I’ve seen police officers going in and out of buildings and multiple people crying. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/KgEe80jaHU— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 27, 2022
Louisville Metro Police officer Beth Ruoff said the investigation into the child's death "remains open and active."
No arrests have been made in the case yet.
