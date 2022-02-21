LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cause of death for a 6-year-old child who died at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park in January has been released.

Makaylah Brown, died of "acute fentanyl intoxication," according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. 

Police were called to the Oaks of St. Andrews Apartments complex on Brooklawn Drive on Jan. 27 to investigate the death. 

Louisville Metro Police officer Beth Ruoff said the investigation into the child's death "remains open and active." 

No arrests have been made in the case yet. 

