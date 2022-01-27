LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating the death of a juvenile girl at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that police were called to Brooklawn Drive at the Oaks of St. Andrews Apartments on Thursday afternoon. That's off Blanton Lane near St. Andrews Church Road.
An ambulance just pulled away from the scene here on Brooklawn Drive where police are investigating the death of a juvenile female. I’ve seen police officers going in and out of buildings and multiple people crying. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/KgEe80jaHU— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) January 27, 2022
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said in a release that no details are available yet.
