LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating the death of a juvenile girl at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park.

A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that police were called to Brooklawn Drive at the Oaks of St. Andrews Apartments on Thursday afternoon. That's off Blanton Lane near St. Andrews Church Road. 

A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said in a release that no details are available yet. 

A WDRB News crew is at the scene. This story will be updated, as information comes into the newsroom.

