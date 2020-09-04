LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified two men who were shot to death Thursday night in west Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Zachary Stewart, 52, of Louisville and Devin Eggers, 31, of Sellersburg, Indiana, both died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Portland Avenue, near LaPorte Park.
Smiley said the officers found the bodies of the two men.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
