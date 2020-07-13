LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after being shot on Bardstown Road last week has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 on Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane.
An LMPD spokesperson said officers responding to the scene found a male and a female that had been shot. Both were taken to University Hospital. The female's injuries were not believed to be life threatening, but the man was in critical condition.
He died the next day from his injuries. He was identified Monday by the coroner's office as 22-year-old William Hawkins.
Police have not yet provided an update on the condition of the female who was shot or whether or not there are any suspects in the case. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
