LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition and a woman was hurt in a shooting early Wednesday morning on Bardstown Road.
Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane. When officers got to the scene, they found one male and one female who had been shot. Both were taken to University Hospital, where the man is in critical condition. Police say the female's injuries are not life threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
