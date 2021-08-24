LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Park Hill neighborhood.
LMPD responded to the scene in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue near Dixie Highway around 1 a.m. Monday.
Investigators found one man dead outside a home when they arrived.
Jama Ismail, a 26-year-old Louisville man, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He died from a gunshot wound.
No one has been arrested and police have not released any information about a suspect.
If you have any information about this shooting call 574-LMPD.
