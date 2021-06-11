LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 62-year-old man who was fatally shot in Louisville's Southland Park earlier this week.
That man has been identified as Rickie Felts, of Hickory, Kentucky.
The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of West Southside Court, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Officers responding to the scene found Felts, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Felts was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Mitchell said he died from his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating but had no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
