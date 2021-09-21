LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bicyclist hit and killed by car near Fairdale on Sunday evening has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Robert Freedman, 42, of Louisville died at the scene of blunt force injuries.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, Freedman was riding a bicycle, when he tried to cross National Turnpike near Tolls Lane. He was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene of the accident. Police have not charged the driver.
