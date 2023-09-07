LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man found dead inside a vehicle in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Daniel Uylaki, 32, of Evansville, Indiana. The coroner said Uylaki died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro Police said they were called to the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue — near South 44th Street and Northwestern Parkway — around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report that there was a "suspicious vehicle" in the area.
Once on scene, police found an "obviously deceased male" in the vehicle.
LMPD said Wednesday its Homicide Unit would be conducting a death investigation.
This story may be updated.
