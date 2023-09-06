LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the city's Shawnee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue — near South 44th Street and Northwestern Parkway — around 1:30 p.m. on a report that there was a "suspicious vehicle" in the area, LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement.
Once on scene, police found an "obviously deceased male" in the vehicle.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation. The man's cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
No additional information was released. This story may be updated.
