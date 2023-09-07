LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson Coroner's Office has identified a 54-year-old Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Park Duvalle neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The victim was identified as Gary Henry Jr.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Beech Street, just south of Southern Avenue.
Henry was found shot inside a home and pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing, but there are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
