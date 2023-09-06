LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 1500 block of Beech Street, just south of Southern Avenue, on the report of a shooting inside a home. Officers found a man who'd been shot, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is the case, but there are currently no known suspects.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
