LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy jailer at the Bullitt County Detention Center was charged with official misconduct after authorities said he stole more than $25,000 while serving at the jail.
According to court documents, 56-year-old Gene Maness was arrested Tuesday night by the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.
Bullitt County Jailer Brian Whitaker contacted the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office about the case late Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office. When investigators arrived, Whitaker told them that Maness, a deputy jailer, had been involved in theft.
Maness was in charge of collecting money for inmates' accounts and for other items at the jail. When confronted, he allegedly admitted to stealing more than $25,000 while employed there.
Maness had a bag of cash he said was all of the money he had taken, according to investigators. He was arrested and charged with first-degree official misconduct and theft by unlawful taking.
He's currently being held in the Nelson County Detention Center.
This story will be updated.
