LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police Department traffic guard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning after police said she was hit in a hit-and-run crash in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
One person is in custody.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, it happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Bridwell Drive. That's near Wellington Elementary School.
Police said 44-year-old Delane Rowe was driving a vehicle that hit the traffic guard. Rowe did not stop, according to police.
The traffic guard sustained serious injuries and was transported to UofL Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police later spotted Rowe's vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 near Jeffersontown. Rowe was detained, arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree assault and disregarding a traffic control device.
At the time of this writing, no mugshot was available. This story will be updated.
