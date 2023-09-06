LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. customs officials stopped more than a dozen shipments of illegal pork before it passed through UPS Worldport in Louisville last month.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipments were confiscated from Aug. 20-28. According to a news release, all of the shipments originated from the same corporation in Hong Kong and were headed to a company in New York.
Those shipments contained more than 1,100 pounds of pork, about 300 pounds of poultry, and nearly 90 pounds of unspecified prohibited foods.
Pork products from Hong Kong are prohibited due to outbreaks of swine fever in the region.
"Louisville's CBP Agriculture Specialists are focused on their mission to prevent entry of prohibited items from entering the United States," said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director of field operations for the Chicago field office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in a statement. "These seizures clearly show how critical their role is in preventing diseases from entering the United States."
