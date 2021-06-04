LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on May 27.
The Jefferson County Coroner said that Roger Shreve, 46, died of a gunshot wound near the intersection of Central and Montana Avenues.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to the intersection on a report of a shooting before 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27.
Mitchell said that's where officers found the victim. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and have not released information about a suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
