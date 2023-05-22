LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Louisville man who died after an SUV crashed into his motorcycle on Sunday.
Corey Smith, 32, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said Sunday that officers responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle at that intersection around 5:30 p.m.
Police said an investigation showed that an SUV was traveling westbound on the Outer Loop and as it was making a left turn onto southbound Robbs Lane, crashed into a motorcycle that was eastbound on Outer Loop.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Police said no charges are expected at this time.
