LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after an SUV crashed into his motorcycle on the Outer Loop Sunday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle on Outer Loop at Robbs Lane at about 5:30 p.m.
Police said an investigation showed that an SUV was traveling westbound on the Outer Loop and as it was making a left turn onto southbound Robbs Lane, crashed into a motorcycle that was eastbound on Outer Loop.
The man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the SUV, a man, was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. Police said no charges are expected at this time.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.