LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man and a woman who were shot and killed in Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Lampton Street, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department said Thursday.
That's where responding officers found a man and a woman who had been shot and killed inside a vehicle. They were identified Friday morning as Daniel Key Jr., 23, of Louisville and Antonia Lucas, 21, also of Louisville.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains ongoing. Police have not yet provided any updates about a possible suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
