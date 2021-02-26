LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 26-year-old Louisville man was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood early Friday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office identifies the man as Diontaye T. Petty.
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at 19th and Chestnut. Petty died at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Police do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information can call the tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
