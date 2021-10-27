LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Louisville's Portland neighborhood has been identified as 26-year-old Isaiah Quinones.
It happened around 4 p.m. on North 17th Street, near Duncan Street. Officers found Quinones suffering from gun shot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
So far, no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit tips through the LMPD Online Portal.
