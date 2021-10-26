LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Louisville's Portland neighborhood is the city's 164th homicide of 2021.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the shooting happened about 4 p.m. First Division officers responded to North 17th Street near Duncan Street on a report of shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.
The man died at University of Louisville Hospital. Police said no suspects are in custody.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Information can also be submitted through the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
Louisville's homicide rate is approaching the record of 173 set in 2020.
