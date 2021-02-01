LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man shot in the Buechel neighborhood last week has died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office says Ramone Grundy, 41, died Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital.
Grundy was shot around 9:30 Thursday, Jan. 28 near the Kroger on Buechel Bypass and Hikes Lane. Police said at the time he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
While responding to the shooting, an LMPD cruiser and another vehicle crashed into each other. Both drivers had minor injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
