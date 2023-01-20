LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The names of a pregnant mother and two young girls who died in a house fire in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, on Thursday have been released.
Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that three victims include Eryan Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath, 6, and Reagen Maraman who was also 6 years old. Billlings said Trugood was six months pregnant.
All three victims died of smoke inhalation.
According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
The home had no working smoke detectors.
Arrangements for Maraman are being handled by the Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. No arrangements have been made public for Trugood and her daughter.
