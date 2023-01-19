LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and two young girls were killed in an early morning house fire in Bullitt County, Kentucky on Thursday.
According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, at the home, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.
County Coroner Dave Billings tells WDRB that the three victims include Eryan Toogood, 27, her daughter Haisley Heath and another girl who has not been publicly identified. Billlings said he believes the girls were both 6 years old. All three are believed to have died of smoke inhalation.
Billings said a man in the house did survive.
At a news conference on Thursday, Heath said "We did get initial reports of people trapped inside." He said the fire was under investigation.
Larry Dangerfield, the mayor of Lebanon Junction, says he was preparing to go to work when his phone rang shortly before 6 a.m.
"Naturally anytime the phone rings at that time in the morning, I go on-point," he said. "Something is wrong."
He said the voice on the phone was Heath, telling him news of the fatal fire.
"The first thing I asked was, 'Which house was it?' and who it was, because in this close-knit community, as it is, it's all a big family," Dangerfield said. "Half of this town is kin to each other, and if not, we've went to school together, worked together, hanged out together."
Dangerfield said he personally knew the victim, as did many in the community.
"When you see your own firemen and them crying because they know the people that’s in the building, it's sad," he said. "So sad."
Heath says firefighters believe there were no working smoke detectors in the home.
"If you don’t have a working smoke detector, please get ahold of some someone to make sure one will be installed for you," he said.
He added that chaplains are being brought in from Louisville.
"This is something that you don't see and it's hard," Heath said, choking up. "Like the mayor said, it's tight-knit."
