LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager has died after a shooting Friday night on Colorado Avenue.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 19-year-old Marcus Seymour.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Colorado Avenue, which is near the University of Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Seymour, who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but police currently have no suspects.
Anyone with information on this crime should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
