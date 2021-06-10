LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy died two days after a double shooting Monday evening in the Smoketown neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Dajuan Coward, 17, of Louisville died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday at University Hospital.
Coward was taken to the hospital by private vehicle on Monday after a shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Officers at the scene also found a female who had been shot. Her age was not provided, but police said at the time that her injuries didn't appear to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Authorities had no suspects as of Monday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
