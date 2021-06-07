LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage boy is in critical condition after a double shooting Monday evening in the Smoketown neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The teen was taken to University of Louisville Hospital "by private means" after a shooting that was reported around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of East Breckinridge Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. That's not far from South Jackson Street and Ballard Park.
Officers responding to the Smoketown neighborhood found a female who had also been shot at the scene of the shooting, Mitchell said.
The female, whose age police did not provide, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that Mitchell said do not appear to be life-threatening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the double shooting "due to the injuries sustained by the 17 year old," Mitchell said. Authorities had no suspects as of Monday night.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
