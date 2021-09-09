LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroners Office identified a woman found dead in a trash can earlier this month as 27-year-old Mary E. Roos.
According to the coroner's report, Roos was shot to death. Her body was found on September 3rd on Cecil Avenue, not far from Foster Elementary School.
The coroner listed the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
