LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
It happened around 12:30 a.m., according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. Officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Sunset Avenue, not far from Cecil Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found the victim outside with "at least one gunshot wound." She was taken to University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
On Friday evening, the woman was identified by the coroner's office as 43-year-old Lorraine Anderson.
Police are searching for suspects, and anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip Portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.