LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is seeking next of kin for 64-year-old Thomas West, who has died.
West's last known address was in the 900 Block of South 1st Street, according to a news release. He is an African American male and may possibly have relatives in or around Nashville, Tennessee, the coroner's office said.
Anyone who may know someone close to West is asked to call the coroner's office at 502-574-6262, ext. 2.
