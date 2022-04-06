LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have recovered the remains of a 34-year-old Louisville man who died while trying to rescue a woman who had jumped into the Ohio River.
According to a news release from the Newburgh Police Department in Newburgh, Indiana, the remains of Adam L. Thomas were found on Saturday, April 2, at the Old Lock and Dam area.
Thomas was last seen just after noon on Jan. 13, when witnesses said he entered the river trying to rescue a woman who jumped into the water. Neither Thomas, nor the woman were known to have made it back to the shore, and both were presumed to have drowned.
Police say Thomas' remains were identified by the Warrick County Coroner's Office through a physical description and tattoos he was known to have had.
"The actions of Mr. Thomas were a true act of heroism and took great courage," the police department said, in a statement. "Mr. Thomas placed himself in harms way in order to help another and ultimately sacrificed his life in doing so."
Late in January, more than 100 people gathered near the Big Four Bridge to hold a candlelight vigil to celebrate Thomas' life and release lanterns in his honor.
