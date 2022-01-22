LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man who died while trying to save someone's life was honored on Saturday.
More than 100 people gathered to remember Adam Thomas, who died last week while trying to save someone in the Ohio River. Family and friends held a candlelight vigil near the Big Four Bridge, which they say was one of Thomas' favorite places.
Those who knew Thomas say he was always striving to help others.
"He said 'I want to make a difference in somebody's life. I want to do something good for somebody.' That's the kind of person he was and he did,'" Rick Sanders, a friend of Adam Thomas, said.
"Just think about all the times we had with my little brother," his older brother, Andrew Thomas, said. "All of you guys have different stories I know, We love him, and he died a hero."
The family released lanterns on Saturday in Thomas' honor.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.