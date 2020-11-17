LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County coroner's office has released the name of a 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on South Third Street early Monday morning.
Austin Fitzpatrick, was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 16, in the 1400 block of South Third Street, near Central Avenue. According to LMPD investigators, that's where officers found Fitzpatrick after reports of a shooting.
No suspects are in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
