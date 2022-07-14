LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Corvette Museum is taking the damage from December's tornadoes as a chance to improve its site.
The museum is using $2.4 million on improvements to Motorsports Park.
Instead of just restoring the park, the museum is upgrading the facing facility and garages. The NCM Motorsports Park was damaged by an EF-3 tornado in December.
This will add event spaces and put bars and restaurants in the track observation areas.
The park will stay open during construction, which should wrap up in early 2024.
