LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large-scale counterterrorism training exercise being called "Operation Thunderstruck" is planned for Friday morning.
Emergency officials from Louisville and Southern Indiana announced in a release that there will be simultaneous training at sites on both sides of the Ohio River beginning at 9 a.m.
In Louisville, first responders will be at Cardinal Stadium on South Floyd Street. In southern Indiana, the training will be conducted at the Clark County Fairgrounds, the Jeffersonville Riverstage, Jeffersonville Police Department and the Hobby Lobby parking lot on East Lewis and Clark Parkway.
More than 350 first responders and officials will participate in the "Operation Thunderstruck," including representatives of federal, state and local governments, as well as non-governmental organizations and the private sector.
The counterterrorism training not be open to the public. It is being funded by a $2.3 million Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack (CCTA) grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The objective is to coordinate future response and be ready for any terrorist attacks.
“Operation Thunderstruck” is sponsored by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Kentucky Division of Emergency Management, Kentucky Office of Homeland Security, and Louisville Metro Emergency Services.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.