LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who attended the World Championship Horse Show on Saturday at Freedom Hall were treated to a special guest to kick things off.
Country Music legend Tanya Tucker sung the national anthem on the back of a world champion saddlebred horse. Tucker's appearance was a surprise to many in attendance.
Country music legend @tanyatucker sang the National Anthem tonight at the World’s Championship Horse Show at @kyexpocenter. 🐎 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/lPOloj76Pp— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) August 27, 2022
Prior to singing the national anthem, Tucker spoke with WDRB News and admitted to being a bit nervous, despite numerous awards and a career in the spotlight.
"I think because I am singing on the horse then after I am riding him around the arena, and I don't really know him," Tucker said.
Nearly 2,000 horses took to the ring for one of the biggest horse shows in the world. Some horses came from as far away as England and the United Arab Emirates.
"I love all horses," Tucker said. "I don't get the opportunity to get up close ride and really see the wonderful, wonderful things that these folks find in a Saddlebred house."
